Swap (XWP) Hits Market Capitalization of $367,659.31

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. Swap has a market capitalization of $367,659.31 and $298.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00038184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00115498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.18 or 0.99782995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.78 or 0.00826250 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,654,994 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

