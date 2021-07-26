SVB Financial Group Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $28.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $28.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $27.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.75 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.13.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $570.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.86. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $217.23 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.