Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,497.93.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,643.32 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79, a P/E/G ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,374.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

