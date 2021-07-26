Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $45.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.44. 1,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.