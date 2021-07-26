Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 218,982 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

NOVA opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.