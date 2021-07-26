SUN Hits Market Capitalization of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00112177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00132644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,219.87 or 0.99706329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.85 or 0.00824675 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

