Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.250-$6.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.060 EPS.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.11. The stock had a trading volume of 556,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,874. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.30. Sun Communities has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $189.25.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Several analysts have commented on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.50.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

