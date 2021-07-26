Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells $584,640.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $106,272.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -13.94. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 537,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 663,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

