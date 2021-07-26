Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. restated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

