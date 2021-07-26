Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,161 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $423.98. 65,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $423.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

