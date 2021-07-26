Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Danaher accounts for 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,722. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.64. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $190.34 and a 52 week high of $292.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

