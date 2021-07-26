Stonnington Group LLC Invests $4.44 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.48. 13,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,475. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

