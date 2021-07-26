Stifel Nicolaus Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $95.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.58.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Snap has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock worth $189,774,895 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

