Stifel Financial Corp Sells 535 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kadant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $177.57 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

