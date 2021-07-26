Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 9,758 Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 177.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,056 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at about $15,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 63.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Several research firms have commented on MLHR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

