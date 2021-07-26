Stifel Financial Corp Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,192 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 414,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 479,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the period.

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

