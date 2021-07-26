Stifel Financial Corp Has $413,000 Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 70.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $73,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,204.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.