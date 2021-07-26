Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 400,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $164.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.54 and a 12-month high of $164.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

