Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $106.67 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $89.98 and a 1 year high of $109.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82.

