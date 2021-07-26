Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Steven Madden has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.26-0.28 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.