stETH (Lido) (STETH) 1-Day Volume Hits $58.46 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $58.46 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,312.40 or 0.06004837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00117444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00133529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.27 or 0.99941018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00827236 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 666,619 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.