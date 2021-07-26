Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

