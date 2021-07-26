Stellar Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.28 billion and approximately $364.66 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00119652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00133685 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,085.18 or 0.96686680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,989 coins and its circulating supply is 23,344,746,500 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

