State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 143 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

PNFP opened at $88.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

