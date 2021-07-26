State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.17 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,006 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.