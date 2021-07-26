State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.44 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $114.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.02 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

