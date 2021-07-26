State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 9,700 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BRP Group by 2,411.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 483,137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BRP Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 235,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 658,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $33.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

