Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBLK. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

