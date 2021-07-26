Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $758.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $758.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.53 million and the highest is $770.88 million. Stantec reported sales of $686.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Stantec stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.