Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $3.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLFPF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price target on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SLFPF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

