S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Stephens

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,909. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $12,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

