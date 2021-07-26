SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

