Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $384.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $384.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.73. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.