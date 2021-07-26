Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

