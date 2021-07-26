Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 29,723 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1,458.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,638,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $920,000. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $113.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 708.04, a P/E/G ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

