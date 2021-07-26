Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $31.14 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,114,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

