Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,932 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

TAP opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

