Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,758.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

