SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.90

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $84.04, with a volume of 3727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

