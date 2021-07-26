Spotify Technology (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $243.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.57.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

