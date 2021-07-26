Spectrum Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $27,236.72 and approximately $9,840.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00358410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

