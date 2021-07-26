Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.