Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.14 ($28.40).

GLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of EPA:GLE traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Monday, reaching €24.47 ($28.79). The company had a trading volume of 2,131,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

