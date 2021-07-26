Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million.

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of SQM opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

