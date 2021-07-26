Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised Snap from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

