Smith & Nephew (SNN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/24/2021 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/9/2021 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/1/2021 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/28/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,554. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,091 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,659,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 132,695 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

