SM Energy to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 244,514 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

