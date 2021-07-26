Slow Capital Inc. Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $273.81. 9,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,241. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.81.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

