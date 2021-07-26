Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.42. 192,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

