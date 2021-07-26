Slow Capital Inc. Buys 409 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $2,658.75. 31,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,438.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,667.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

